Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.