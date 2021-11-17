Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

