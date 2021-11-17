Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mandiant posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,324. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

