Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

