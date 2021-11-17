Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $51.00. Approximately 236,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,248,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.68 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.