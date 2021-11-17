Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $51.00. Approximately 236,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,248,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.68 and a beta of 4.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.