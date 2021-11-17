Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCOA remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 57,749,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,883,570. Marijuana Company of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Marijuana Company of America
