Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 11,495 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

