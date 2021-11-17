Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

