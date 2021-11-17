Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

