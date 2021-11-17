Mark W. Mealy Acquires 5,000 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARC opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.
