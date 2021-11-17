Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $44,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,276.04 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,266.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,237.99.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

