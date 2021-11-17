Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Major Shareholder Sells $69,804,743.16 in Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 866,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.