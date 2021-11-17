Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,837.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

