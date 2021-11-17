Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley Inc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Holley Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

