Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

