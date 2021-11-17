Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,494 shares of company stock worth $2,739,743. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

