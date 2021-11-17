Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 386,828 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 125.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

MON opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.