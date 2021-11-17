Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,441 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

