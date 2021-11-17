Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 749,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGMC. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at about $23,884,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at about $20,640,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at about $4,340,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGMC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

