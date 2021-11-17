Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

