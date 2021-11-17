Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.