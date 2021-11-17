Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 276,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

