Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 4.23% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $379,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.