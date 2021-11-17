Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

