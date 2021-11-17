Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
