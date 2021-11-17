Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 22,275 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $223,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.