Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 3,360 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.50% of AlloVir worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In other news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $148,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,834. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.