Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 50,185 shares of company stock worth $157,011 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

