Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 191 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 191 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 321.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $235.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

