Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $130,481,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $21,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

