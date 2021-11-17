Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

ARKK opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62.

