Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 95,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.73%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

