Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

