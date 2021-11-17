Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and $1.63 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.00353053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00223622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

