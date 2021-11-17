Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $17.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.35. The stock had a trading volume of 162,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

