MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $546.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.