Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.22

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 67429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

