Maxim Group Downgrades Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) to Hold

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -2.88.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

