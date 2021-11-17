Maximus (MMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

