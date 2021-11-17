Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38.

