Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.