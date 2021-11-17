Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $273.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

