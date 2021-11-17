Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

MZDAY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

