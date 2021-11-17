McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.50. 14,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,309. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

