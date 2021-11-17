MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

