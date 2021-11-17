Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,167. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.