MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MEDIF stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

