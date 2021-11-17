MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MEDIF stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.
