MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

