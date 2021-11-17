MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis lowered their price objective on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

