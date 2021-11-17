MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $889.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

