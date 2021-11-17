Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 103,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.